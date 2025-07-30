Bunge Global SA (BG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.68x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BG is 165.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of BG was 1.89M shares.

BG stock’s latest price update

Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.47% in relation to previous closing price of $76.7. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that BG’s Q2 performance is expected to have been weak, with earnings declining 31% y/y and sales falling 14% amid weaker agribusiness volumes and margins.

BG’s Market Performance

Bunge Global SA (BG) has experienced a 0.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.10% drop in the past month, and a -5.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for BG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.14% for BG’s stock, with a -4.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $95 based on the research report published on January 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BG reach a price target of $114, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for BG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 01st, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BG, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

BG Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.24. In addition, Bunge Global SA saw -32.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.06% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bunge Global SA stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 10.36%, with 4.17% for asset returns.

Based on Bunge Global SA (BG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.46 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bunge Global SA (BG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.