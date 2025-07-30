BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP) has seen a 6.82% increase in the past week, with a 5.13% gain in the past month, and a 5.13% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for BRSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.30% for BRSP stock, with a simple moving average of -4.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BrightSpire Capital Inc (NYSE: BRSP) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BRSP is 127.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRSP on July 30, 2025 was 601.84K shares.

BRSP stock’s latest price update

The stock of BrightSpire Capital Inc (NYSE: BRSP) has increased by 6.61% when compared to last closing price of $4.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that BrightSpire (BRSP) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.22 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRSP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BRSP by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for BRSP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on July 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRSP reach a price target of $7.25. The rating they have provided for BRSP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 17th, 2025.

BRSP Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSP rose by +5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.04. In addition, BrightSpire Capital Inc saw -14.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for BrightSpire Capital Inc stands at -0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value -6.29%, with -1.87% for asset returns.

Based on BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-66.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at 32.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.