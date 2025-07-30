Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.40x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OBDC is 480.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of OBDC was 2.51M shares.

OBDC stock’s latest price update

Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.41% in comparison to its previous close of $14.61, however, the company has experienced a -2.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-15 that Similar preferred shares trade at materially different prices. One of these preferred shares is surprisingly expensive. One of the best BDCs is nearing an incredibly rare threshold.

OBDC’s Market Performance

OBDC’s stock has fallen by -2.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.07% and a quarterly rise of 1.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.44% for Blue Owl Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.12% for OBDC’s stock, with a -1.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OBDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OBDC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OBDC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for OBDC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OBDC reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for OBDC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 11th, 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Underperform” to OBDC, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

OBDC Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBDC fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.71. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Corp saw -4.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OBDC starting from Woolridge Victor, who purchased 6,915 shares at the price of $14.45 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Woolridge Victor now owns 28,191 shares of Blue Owl Capital Corp, valued at $99,922 using the latest closing price.

Temple Chris, the Director of Blue Owl Capital Corp, purchased 15,000 shares at $14.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06 ’25, which means that Temple Chris is holding 51,000 shares at $222,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OBDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.56% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Owl Capital Corp stands at 0.55%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 9.52%, with 4.13% for asset returns.

Based on Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $607.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 14.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.