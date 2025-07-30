Blackstone Inc (BX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) has increased by 0.06% when compared to last closing price of $176.94.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. wsj.com reported 2025-07-29 that Wesley LePatner was a star in Blackstone’s vast real-estate business, rising to oversee one of its major strategies and one of its biggest funds.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is above average at 47.79x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BX is 720.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BX on July 30, 2025 was 3.74M shares.

BX’s Market Performance

The stock of Blackstone Inc (BX) has seen a 4.52% increase in the past week, with a 17.16% rise in the past month, and a 32.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for BX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.17% for BX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BX stocks, with Citizens JMP repeating the rating for BX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform”. The predicted price for BX in the upcoming period, according to Citizens JMP is $165 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BX reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for BX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to BX, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

BX Trading at 17.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +18.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BX rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.20. In addition, Blackstone Inc saw 27.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BX starting from Blackstone Holdings I L.P., who purchased 1,189,532 shares at the price of $25.22 back on Jul 18 ’25. After this action, Blackstone Holdings I L.P. now owns 4,178,771 shares of Blackstone Inc, valued at $30,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.56% for the present operating margin

0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Inc stands at 0.23%. The total capital return value is set at 0.2%. Equity return is now at value 37.72%, with 6.66% for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Inc (BX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 19.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.5 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Blackstone Inc (BX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.