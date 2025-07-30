Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BIRK is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BIRK is 39.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIRK on July 30, 2025 was 2.16M shares.

BIRK stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) has surged by 0.73% when compared to previous closing price of $51.71, but the company has seen a 2.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. barrons.com reported 2025-07-22 that The retailer’s stock could be experiencing a short squeeze.

BIRK’s Market Performance

BIRK’s stock has risen by 2.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.92% and a quarterly rise of 2.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for Birkenstock Holding Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.25% for BIRK’s stock, with a 1.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BIRK by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BIRK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $60 based on the research report published on July 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIRK reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for BIRK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 15th, 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to BIRK, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

BIRK Trading at 0.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRK rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.51. In addition, Birkenstock Holding Plc saw -8.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Birkenstock Holding Plc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 9.35%, with 5.07% for asset returns.

Based on Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $503.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.