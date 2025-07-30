BGC Group Inc (BGC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) is 36.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BGC is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BGC is 358.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.59% of that float. On July 30, 2025, BGC’s average trading volume was 2.80M shares.

BGC stock’s latest price update

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.72% compared to its previous closing price of $9.75. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that BGC Group (BGC) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

BGC’s Market Performance

BGC Group Inc (BGC) has experienced a -2.02% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.16% drop in the past month, and a 7.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for BGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.63% for BGC’s stock, with a 2.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BGC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BGC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16 based on the research report published on February 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BGC Trading at -1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGC fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.26. In addition, BGC Group Inc saw 3.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGC starting from MBANEFO ARTHUR U, who sold 18,151 shares at the price of $9.77 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, MBANEFO ARTHUR U now owns 19,309 shares of BGC Group Inc, valued at $177,335 using the latest closing price.

Richards David, the Director of BGC Group Inc, sold 43,893 shares at $9.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09 ’24, which means that Richards David is holding 14,506 shares at $395,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for BGC Group Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 14.17%, with 2.87% for asset returns.

Based on BGC Group Inc (BGC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $345.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BGC Group Inc (BGC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.