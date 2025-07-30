Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for BRBR is at 0.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BRBR is 125.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.66% of that float. The average trading volume for BRBR on July 30, 2025 was 2.50M shares.

The stock price of Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) has jumped by 0.58% compared to previous close of $55.51. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In BellRing Brands (BRBR) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

BRBR’s Market Performance

Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) has experienced a 0.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.63% drop in the past month, and a -25.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for BRBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.88% for BRBR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRBR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for BRBR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BRBR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $85 based on the research report published on May 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRBR reach a price target of $81. The rating they have provided for BRBR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to BRBR, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

BRBR Trading at -6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBR rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.90. In addition, Bellring Brands Inc saw 13.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRBR starting from DAVENPORT DARCY HORN, who sold 1,600 shares at the price of $54.43 back on Jul 25 ’25. After this action, DAVENPORT DARCY HORN now owns 195,578 shares of Bellring Brands Inc, valued at $87,088 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bellring Brands Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.62%.

Based on Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $387.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.