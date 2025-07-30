Beam Global (BEEM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BEEM is 13.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BEEM on July 30, 2025 was 673.02K shares.

BEEM stock’s latest price update

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.88% compared to its previous closing price of $2.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -25.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced a 21% increase in energy storage solutions (ESS) revenue in the first half of 2025 vs. 2024. Additionally, a purchase order was received from one of its largest ESS customers, for approximately $2 million, scheduled to be recognized as revenue by the end of 2025. The surge reflects Beam Global’s growing role as a trusted ESS supplier for mission-critical energy storage applications and the Company views repeat customers purchasing in increasing volumes as a strong validation of the reliability of its products.

BEEM’s Market Performance

Beam Global (BEEM) has seen a -25.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 46.50% gain in the past month and a 50.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.81% for BEEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.76% for BEEM’s stock, with a -13.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEEM

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEEM reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for BEEM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BEEM, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

BEEM Trading at 26.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.21%, as shares surge +57.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEEM fell by -25.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, Beam Global saw -61.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.59% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Global stands at -0.58%. The total capital return value is set at -0.71%. Equity return is now at value -64.61%, with -38.83% for asset returns.

Based on Beam Global (BEEM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1006.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-6.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Beam Global (BEEM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.