Bausch + Lomb Corp (BLCO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bausch + Lomb Corp (NYSE: BLCO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.67% compared to its previous closing price of $14.65. However, the company has seen a 1.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that Although the revenue and EPS for Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2025, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Is It Worth Investing in Bausch + Lomb Corp (NYSE: BLCO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BLCO is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BLCO is 36.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLCO on July 30, 2025 was 882.18K shares.

BLCO’s Market Performance

BLCO stock saw an increase of 1.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.72% and a quarterly increase of 4.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Bausch + Lomb Corp (BLCO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.43% for BLCO stock, with a simple moving average of -8.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLCO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BLCO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BLCO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on May 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLCO reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for BLCO stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 28th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to BLCO, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

BLCO Trading at 12.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLCO rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.06. In addition, Bausch + Lomb Corp saw -8.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLCO starting from SAUNDERS BRENT L, who purchased 22,000 shares at the price of $11.28 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, SAUNDERS BRENT L now owns 719,156 shares of Bausch + Lomb Corp, valued at $248,072 using the latest closing price.

VON ESCHENBACH ANDREW C., the Director of Bausch + Lomb Corp, purchased 1,695 shares at $11.76 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that VON ESCHENBACH ANDREW C. is holding 41,748 shares at $19,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bausch + Lomb Corp stands at -0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value -5.56%, with -2.71% for asset returns.

Based on Bausch + Lomb Corp (BLCO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $614.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bausch + Lomb Corp (BLCO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.