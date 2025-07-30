Battalion Oil Corp (BATL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BATL is 13.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of BATL was 1.05M shares.

BATL stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Battalion Oil Corp (AMEX: BATL) has jumped by 6.02% compared to previous close of $1.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. finbold.com reported 2025-06-16 that As the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies, investors are increasingly shifting their focus to energy and shipping stocks.

BATL’s Market Performance

Battalion Oil Corp (BATL) has experienced a 4.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a 12.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.37% for BATL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.41% for BATL’s stock, with a -41.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BATL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BATL stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for BATL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for BATL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $28 based on the research report published on April 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BATL reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for BATL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 29th, 2022.

BATL Trading at -4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BATL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares surge +9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BATL rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3505. In addition, Battalion Oil Corp saw -59.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BATL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Battalion Oil Corp stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value 36.17%, with 1.07% for asset returns.

Based on Battalion Oil Corp (BATL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.93. The debt to equity ratio resting at -13.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $36.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Battalion Oil Corp (BATL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.