Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) has seen a -14.80% decrease in the past week, with a 4.58% gain in the past month, and a 92.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.83% for CAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.00% for CAR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 70.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CAR is at 2.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CAR is 34.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 22.27% of that float. The average trading volume for CAR on July 30, 2025 was 1.33M shares.

CAR stock’s latest price update

Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR)’s stock price has dropped by -13.29% in relation to previous closing price of $203.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-07-30 that U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAR

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAR reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for CAR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 19th, 2024.

Northcoast gave a rating of “Buy” to CAR, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

CAR Trading at 13.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAR fell by -16.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.96. In addition, Avis Budget Group Inc saw 68.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAR starting from KROMINGA LYNN, who sold 1,405 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Feb 20 ’25. After this action, KROMINGA LYNN now owns 1,950 shares of Avis Budget Group Inc, valued at $133,475 using the latest closing price.

KROMINGA LYNN, the Director of Avis Budget Group Inc, sold 661 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18 ’25, which means that KROMINGA LYNN is holding 3,355 shares at $62,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Avis Budget Group Inc stands at -0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%.

Based on Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 7.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.