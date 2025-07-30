Atricure Inc (ATRC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Atricure Inc (NASDAQ: ATRC)’s stock price has increased by 15.45% compared to its previous closing price of $31.73. However, the company has seen a 18.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Angela L. Wirick – Chief Financial Officer Michael H.

Is It Worth Investing in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ: ATRC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATRC is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ATRC is 47.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. On July 30, 2025, ATRC’s average trading volume was 552.39K shares.

ATRC’s Market Performance

ATRC’s stock has seen a 18.85% increase for the week, with a 11.78% rise in the past month and a 5.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for Atricure Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.23% for ATRC’s stock, with a 8.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ATRC by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for ATRC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $40 based on the research report published on December 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATRC reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for ATRC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ATRC, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

ATRC Trading at 13.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares surge +13.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRC rose by +19.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.25. In addition, Atricure Inc saw 65.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRC starting from Doraiswamy Vinayak, who sold 2,500 shares at the price of $33.44 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, Doraiswamy Vinayak now owns 73,550 shares of Atricure Inc, valued at $83,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for Atricure Inc stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.06%. Equity return is now at value -7.85%, with -6.03% for asset returns.

Based on Atricure Inc (ATRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -7.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-18.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atricure Inc (ATRC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.