AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.19.

The public float for ATCH is 12.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATCH on July 30, 2025 was 3.77M shares.

ATCH stock’s latest price update

AtlasClear Holdings Inc (AMEX: ATCH)’s stock price has decreased by -2.37% compared to its previous closing price of $0.17. However, the company has seen a -8.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (“AtlasClear Holdings”) (NYSEAM: ATCH) announced their financial results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2025, on Thursday, May 15th, after market close. “We are excited with the release of our March 31st, 2025, quarterly numbers. They represent our on-going improvement in core operations. The numbers reflect continuous quarterly growth and a significant increase in net income on a standalone, non-GAAP basis for Wilson-Davis. Business li.

ATCH’s Market Performance

AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH) has seen a -8.74% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.06% decline in the past month and a -57.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.84% for ATCH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.63% for ATCH stock, with a simple moving average of -96.41% for the last 200 days.

ATCH Trading at -16.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -13.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATCH fell by -8.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1910. In addition, AtlasClear Holdings Inc saw -99.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATCH starting from Atlas Fintech Holdings Corp., who sold 6,250 shares at the price of $15.93 back on Nov 18 ’24. After this action, Atlas Fintech Holdings Corp. now owns 100,952 shares of AtlasClear Holdings Inc, valued at $99,562 using the latest closing price.

Atlas Fintech Holdings Corp., the 10% Owner of AtlasClear Holdings Inc, sold 2,083 shares at $12.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19 ’24, which means that Atlas Fintech Holdings Corp. is holding 98,869 shares at $27,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.33% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for AtlasClear Holdings Inc stands at -2.24%. The total capital return value is set at -0.27%. Equity return is now at value -2165.63%, with -206.89% for asset returns.

Based on AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH), the company’s capital structure generated -0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.35. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.