Assessing the Risk and Potential of Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s (GTES) Stock

The stock of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has seen a 1.10% increase in the past week, with a 7.05% gain in the past month, and a 37.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for GTES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.14% for GTES stock, with a simple moving average of 18.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) Right Now?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GTES is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GTES is 253.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.33% of that float. The average trading volume for GTES on July 30, 2025 was 1.80M shares.

GTES stock’s latest price update

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES)’s stock price has decreased by -1.98% compared to its previous closing price of $25.26. However, the company has seen a 1.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-23 that Gates Industrial (GTES) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTES stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GTES by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for GTES in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $25 based on the research report published on December 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTES reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for GTES stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on September 06th, 2024.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to GTES, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

GTES Trading at 8.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTES rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.48. In addition, Gates Industrial Corporation plc saw 42.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTES starting from Eliasson Fredrik J, who purchased 60,000 shares at the price of $19.56 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, Eliasson Fredrik J now owns 188,452 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, valued at $1,173,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gates Industrial Corporation plc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 6.93%, with 3.13% for asset returns.

Based on Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $478.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.