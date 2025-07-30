Assessing the Risk and Potential of Energy Services of America Corp’s (ESOA) Stock

In the past week, ESOA stock has gone up by 12.11%, with a monthly gain of 17.07% and a quarterly surge of 23.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.41% for Energy Services of America Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.56% for ESOA’s stock, with a -0.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ: ESOA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ: ESOA) is 10.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESOA is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ESOA is 11.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.74% of that float. On July 30, 2025, ESOA’s average trading volume was 249.88K shares.

ESOA stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ: ESOA) has jumped by 5.21% compared to previous close of $10.56. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-28 that Despite Q2’25 headwinds and a net loss as a result of adverse weather, I reiterate my BUY rating for ESOA with a $19.61 price target driven by robust utility investments. ESOA’s robust backlog and strong market outlook, driven by data center growth and reindustrialization, support long-term revenue and profit growth potential. The recent Tribute acquisition expands ESOA’s water/wastewater footprint, though it temporarily increased debt and interest payments.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESOA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESOA stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ESOA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ESOA in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $21 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ESOA Trading at 8.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares surge +11.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESOA rose by +12.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.14. In addition, Energy Services of America Corp saw 50.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESOA starting from Farrell Patrick J, who purchased 1,772 shares at the price of $8.46 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Farrell Patrick J now owns 12,459 shares of Energy Services of America Corp, valued at $14,991 using the latest closing price.

Crimmel Charles P., the Chief Financial Officer of Energy Services of America Corp, purchased 500 shares at $9.40 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Crimmel Charles P. is holding 5,879 shares at $4,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESOA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Services of America Corp stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 41.26%, with 11.63% for asset returns.

Based on Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 18.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $44.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.