ASML Holding NV (ASML) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) is above average at 27.53x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for ASML is 393.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASML on July 30, 2025 was 1.67M shares.

ASML stock’s latest price update

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML)’s stock price has dropped by -1.58% in relation to previous closing price of $729.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 247wallst.com reported 2025-07-28 that ASML’s Market Position: ASML’s recent 10% decline is attributed to uncertainty regarding growth projections for 2026, primarily due to geopolitical tensions and trade restrictions.

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML’s stock has risen by 1.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.73% and a quarterly rise of 6.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for ASML Holding NV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.82% for ASML’s stock, with a -0.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASML

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to ASML, setting the target price at $806 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

ASML Trading at -5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares sank -10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $762.91. In addition, ASML Holding NV saw -16.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.35% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding NV stands at 0.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.43%. Equity return is now at value 56.14%, with 21.25% for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding NV (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.12 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.