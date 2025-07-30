Arvinas Inc (ARVN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, ARVN stock has gone up by 0.25%, with a monthly gain of 7.20% and a quarterly plunge of -15.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.43% for Arvinas Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.66% for ARVN’s stock, with a -46.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) Right Now?

ARVN has 36-month beta value of 2.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ARVN is 63.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARVN on July 30, 2025 was 2.41M shares.

ARVN stock’s latest price update

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN)’s stock price has increased by 5.48% compared to its previous closing price of $7.48. However, the company has seen a 0.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-09 that – John Houston, Ph.D., Chairperson, CEO and President at Arvinas, Announces Plans to Retire as CEO Upon Appointment of Successor – – Dr. Houston to Remain Chairperson of Arvinas Board of Directors – – Arvinas Board of Directors to Lead Search for CEO Replacement – NEW HAVEN, Conn.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARVN stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for ARVN by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for ARVN in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $9 based on the research report published on June 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARVN reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for ARVN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 05th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ARVN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on May 02nd of the current year.

ARVN Trading at 5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARVN fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.76. In addition, Arvinas Inc saw -73.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARVN starting from Saik Andrew, who sold 5,700 shares at the price of $7.61 back on Jun 24 ’25. After this action, Saik Andrew now owns 164,401 shares of Arvinas Inc, valued at $43,377 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22% for the present operating margin

0.99% for the gross margin

The net margin for Arvinas Inc stands at -0.11%. The total capital return value is set at -0.12%. Equity return is now at value -60.80%, with -27.37% for asset returns.

Based on Arvinas Inc (ARVN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -23.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-250.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arvinas Inc (ARVN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.