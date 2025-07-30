Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) Stock Faces 2.77% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) has gone down by -7.70% for the week, with a -9.25% drop in the past month and a -10.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.02% for AJG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.54% for AJG’s stock, with a -7.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) is above average at 44.35x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AJG is 253.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AJG on July 30, 2025 was 1.32M shares.

AJG stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) has plunged by -6.72% when compared to previous closing price of $309.12, but the company has seen a -7.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that AJG’s Q2 results are likely to reflect solid retention, strategic acquisitions, improved investment income, as well as higher renewal premiums.

Analysts’ Opinion of AJG

Redburn Atlantic, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AJG reach a price target of $352. The rating they have provided for AJG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 25th, 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to AJG, setting the target price at $286 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

AJG Trading at -10.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AJG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -9.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AJG fell by -7.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $311.85. In addition, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co saw 5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AJG starting from Pesch Michael Robert, who purchased 59 shares at the price of $318.37 back on Jun 18 ’25. After this action, Pesch Michael Robert now owns 59 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, valued at $18,784 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AJG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 9.27%, with 2.31% for asset returns.

Based on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 29.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.12 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -4.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.