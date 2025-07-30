Artelo Biosciences Inc (ARTL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Artelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ARTL) has dropped by -11.92% compared to previous close of $13.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-09 that ART26.12, a Novel FABP5 Inhibitor, Demonstrates Sustained Analgesic Effects Without Tolerance ART26.12, a Novel FABP5 Inhibitor, Demonstrates Sustained Analgesic Effects Without Tolerance

Is It Worth Investing in Artelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ARTL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ARTL is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ARTL is 0.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. The average trading volume of ARTL on July 30, 2025 was 638.66K shares.

ARTL’s Market Performance

ARTL stock saw an increase of -13.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 80.71% and a quarterly increase of 102.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.68% for Artelo Biosciences Inc (ARTL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.43% for ARTL’s stock, with a 65.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARTL stocks, with D. Boral Capital repeating the rating for ARTL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ARTL in the upcoming period, according to D. Boral Capital is $20 based on the research report published on July 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARTL reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for ARTL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 12th, 2021.

ARTL Trading at 20.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.83%, as shares sank -7.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +117.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARTL fell by -13.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.62. In addition, Artelo Biosciences Inc saw 47.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARTL

The total capital return value is set at -0.53%. Equity return is now at value -190.70%, with -140.10% for asset returns.

Based on Artelo Biosciences Inc (ARTL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -127.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2057.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-10.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Artelo Biosciences Inc (ARTL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.