AngloGold Ashanti Plc’s (AU) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, AU stock has gone down by -5.20%, with a monthly gain of 6.26% and a quarterly surge of 19.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for AngloGold Ashanti Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.23% for AU’s stock, with a 38.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AngloGold Ashanti Plc (NYSE: AU) Right Now?

AngloGold Ashanti Plc (NYSE: AU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for AU is at 0.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for AU is 502.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.94% of that float. The average trading volume for AU on July 30, 2025 was 3.43M shares.

AU stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AngloGold Ashanti Plc (NYSE: AU) has plunged by -3.19% when compared to previous closing price of $50.02, but the company has seen a -5.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that In the most recent trading session, AngloGold Ashanti (AU) closed at $49.51, indicating a -1.3% shift from the previous trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of AU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AU stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for AU by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AU in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $52 based on the research report published on June 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AU reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for AU stocks is “Reduce” according to the report published on April 17th, 2025.

AU Trading at 3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.33. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Plc saw 78.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for AngloGold Ashanti Plc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 19.42%, with 9.41% for asset returns.

Based on AngloGold Ashanti Plc (AU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.29 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AngloGold Ashanti Plc (AU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.