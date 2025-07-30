Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Wellgistics Health Inc (WGRX)

The public float for WGRX is 10.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume of WGRX on July 30, 2025 was 1.07M shares.

WGRX stock’s latest price update

Wellgistics Health Inc (NASDAQ: WGRX)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.20% in comparison to its previous close of $0.99, however, the company has experienced a -14.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX) (“Wellgistics Health” or the “Company”), a leader in next-generation pharmaceutical distribution, digital prescription routing, and AI-powered hub fulfillment, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an $8.1 million debt-to-equity conversion. Led by CEO Brian Norton and former minority partners of Wellgistics, LLC, which was acquired by Wellgistics Health in 2024, the transaction strengthens the Company’s balance sheet by materially reducing the Company’s short-term debt.

WGRX’s Market Performance

WGRX’s stock has fallen by -14.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.97% and a quarterly drop of -77.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.87% for Wellgistics Health Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.48% for WGRX’s stock, with a -65.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WGRX Trading at -37.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.93%, as shares sank -9.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.27% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for WGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.71% for the present operating margin

0.08% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wellgistics Health Inc stands at -1.78%. The total capital return value is set at -3.04%. Equity return is now at value -5209.10%, with -132.98% for asset returns.

Based on Wellgistics Health Inc (WGRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -22.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-4.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Wellgistics Health Inc (WGRX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.