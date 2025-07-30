Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Veritone Inc (VERI)

The 36-month beta value for VERI is also noteworthy at 2.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VERI is 43.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.49% of that float. The average trading volume of VERI on July 30, 2025 was 1.56M shares.

VERI stock’s latest price update

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI)’s stock price has dropped by -8.33% in relation to previous closing price of $2.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -31.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guinness World Records partners with Veritone on AI-powered footage archive.

VERI’s Market Performance

Veritone Inc (VERI) has seen a -31.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 39.44% gain in the past month and a -4.35% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.83% for VERI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.58% for VERI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERI stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for VERI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VERI in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to VERI, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on October 30th of the previous year.

VERI Trading at 16.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.22%, as shares surge +57.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERI fell by -31.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, Veritone Inc saw -35.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERI starting from Steelberg Chad, who sold 504,657 shares at the price of $2.52 back on Dec 13 ’24. After this action, Steelberg Chad now owns 31,861 shares of Veritone Inc, valued at $1,269,212 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.82% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Veritone Inc stands at -0.33%. The total capital return value is set at -0.59%. Equity return is now at value -600.12%, with -31.78% for asset returns.

Based on Veritone Inc (VERI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.9 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 8.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-58.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Veritone Inc (VERI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.