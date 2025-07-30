Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Unum Group (UNM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is above average at 8.83x. The 36-month beta value for UNM is also noteworthy at 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for UNM is 172.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. The average trading volume of UNM on July 30, 2025 was 1.18M shares.

UNM stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) has dropped by -8.88% compared to previous close of $80.97. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Unum (UNM) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2025, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

UNM’s Market Performance

UNM’s stock has fallen by -8.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.64% and a quarterly drop of -6.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for Unum Group The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.08% for UNM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for UNM by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for UNM in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $108 based on the research report published on March 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNM reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for UNM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to UNM, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

UNM Trading at -8.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares sank -10.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM fell by -8.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.25. In addition, Unum Group saw 38.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Unum Group stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 14.66%, with 2.81% for asset returns.

Based on Unum Group (UNM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.45 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Unum Group (UNM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.