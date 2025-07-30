Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (AMEX: PHYS) is above average at 3.66x. The 36-month beta value for PHYS is also noteworthy at 0.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PHYS is 463.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume of PHYS on July 30, 2025 was 2.84M shares.

PHYS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (AMEX: PHYS) has dropped by -1.08% compared to previous close of $25.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-21 that I have a buy rating on Sprott Physical Gold Trust, citing strong fundamentals and a favorable technical setup for gold. Gold’s momentum and sentiment dip is a healthy technical sign, with central bank buying and seasonality providing key tailwinds. Gold remains a top performer YTD, with Goldman Sachs raising its price target to $4,000/oz by 2026, implying nearly 20% upside.

PHYS’s Market Performance

PHYS’s stock has fallen by -3.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.57% and a quarterly drop of -0.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.86% for Sprott Physical Gold Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.61% for PHYS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.63% for the last 200 days.

PHYS Trading at -1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.80%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.62. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 36.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

1.0% for the present operating margin

0.9% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprott Physical Gold Trust stands at 1.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.27%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.73 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.