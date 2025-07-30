Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) is above average at 51.53x. The 36-month beta value for LYV is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LYV is 154.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.80% of that float. The average trading volume of LYV on July 30, 2025 was 2.55M shares.

LYV stock’s latest price update

The stock of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) has decreased by -1.69% when compared to last closing price of $153.08.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. reuters.com reported 2025-07-29 that Live Nation Entertainment said on Tuesday it will accelerate the purchase of an additional 24% stake in Mexican concert promoter Ocesa, as Mexico becomes a prominent market for live music events.

LYV’s Market Performance

LYV’s stock has fallen by -0.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.33% and a quarterly rise of 12.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.00% for LYV’s stock, with a 11.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $185 based on the research report published on June 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYV reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for LYV stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on April 28th, 2025.

LYV Trading at 3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.00. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc saw 63.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Hopmans John, the EVP, M&A and Strategic Finance of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, sold 34,808 shares at $147.38 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Hopmans John is holding 189,456 shares at $5,130,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 827.53%, with 3.31% for asset returns.

Based on Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.99 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 78.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.7 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.