Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Idex Corporation (IEX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Idex Corporation (NYSE: IEX) is above average at 26.81x. The 36-month beta value for IEX is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for IEX is 75.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.44% of that float. The average trading volume of IEX on July 30, 2025 was 656.22K shares.

IEX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Idex Corporation (NYSE: IEX) has dropped by -8.58% compared to previous close of $185.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that The headline numbers for Idex (IEX) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended June 2025, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

IEX’s Market Performance

IEX’s stock has fallen by -8.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.57% and a quarterly drop of -1.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for Idex Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.03% for IEX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEX

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IEX reach a price target of $265, previously predicting the price at $215. The rating they have provided for IEX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to IEX, setting the target price at $188 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

IEX Trading at -6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -6.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEX fell by -8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $182.05. In addition, Idex Corporation saw -18.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IEX starting from Mahendra Akhil, who sold 250 shares at the price of $180.89 back on Jun 05 ’25. After this action, Mahendra Akhil now owns 5,035 shares of Idex Corporation, valued at $45,222 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Idex Corporation stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 12.73%, with 7.55% for asset returns.

Based on Idex Corporation (IEX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 806.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $859.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Idex Corporation (IEX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.