Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO)

The 36-month beta value for EKSO is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for EKSO is 2.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.07% of that float. The average trading volume of EKSO on July 30, 2025 was 262.85K shares.

EKSO stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) has dropped by -27.37% compared to previous close of $4.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-28 that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jerome Wong – CFO & Corporate Secretary Scott G. Davis – CEO & Director Stephen Kilmer – Corporate Participant Conference Call Participants Benjamin Charles Haynor – Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division Swayampakula Ramakanth – H.C.

EKSO’s Market Performance

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) has seen a -14.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.79% decline in the past month and a -56.87% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.30% for EKSO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.33% for EKSO’s stock, with a -58.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EKSO Trading at -15.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EKSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.75%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EKSO fell by -14.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.71. In addition, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc saw -83.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EKSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.84% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc stands at -0.76%. The total capital return value is set at -0.75%. Equity return is now at value -96.44%, with -44.21% for asset returns.

Based on Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.69. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12284.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-9.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.