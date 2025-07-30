Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) is above average at 35.03x. The 36-month beta value for DBRG is also noteworthy at 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DBRG is 173.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.10% of that float. The average trading volume of DBRG on July 30, 2025 was 2.76M shares.

DBRG stock’s latest price update

The stock of DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) has increased by 0.78% when compared to last closing price of $10.95.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-15 that BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) today announced it will release Second Quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The Company will conduct an earnings presentation and conference call to discuss the results the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET. The earnings presentation will be broadcast live over the internet and a webcast link can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/.

DBRG’s Market Performance

DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) has experienced a -0.85% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.62% rise in the past month, and a 32.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for DBRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.09% for DBRG’s stock, with a 0.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBRG stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for DBRG by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform”. The predicted price for DBRG in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $16 based on the research report published on January 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBRG reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $17.75. The rating they have provided for DBRG stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on November 06th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to DBRG, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

DBRG Trading at 2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +5.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBRG fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.81. In addition, DigitalBridge Group Inc saw -22.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DBRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalBridge Group Inc stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 10.58%, with 5.79% for asset returns.

Based on DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $218.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1675.62.

Conclusion

In summary, DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.