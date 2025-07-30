Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Carmax Inc (KMX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) is above average at 16.34x. The 36-month beta value for KMX is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for KMX is 149.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.39% of that float. The average trading volume of KMX on July 30, 2025 was 3.44M shares.

KMX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) has dropped by -1.97% compared to previous close of $60.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-06-24 that I am upgrading CarMax from sell to hold after strong 1Q26 results and impressive retail growth, despite a tough macro environment. Management’s execution on pricing and inventory, especially the Value Max program, drove robust sales across both budget and premium segments. Credit quality in the CarMax Auto Finance segment remains a concern, with elevated loan loss provisions and declining financing penetration posing earnings headwinds.

KMX’s Market Performance

KMX’s stock has fallen by -7.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.31% and a quarterly drop of -9.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.87% for Carmax Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.54% for KMX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for KMX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for KMX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $75 based on the research report published on July 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMX reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for KMX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 01st, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to KMX, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

KMX Trading at -9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -12.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX fell by -7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.59. In addition, Carmax Inc saw -27.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Daniels Jon G, who sold 1,540 shares at the price of $70.64 back on Jul 02 ’25. After this action, Daniels Jon G now owns 2,779 shares of Carmax Inc, valued at $108,786 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0% for the present operating margin

0.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for Carmax Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value 8.97%, with 2.04% for asset returns.

Based on Carmax Inc (KMX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.03 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 10.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 133.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Carmax Inc (KMX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.