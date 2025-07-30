Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (BGLC)

The 36-month beta value for BGLC is also noteworthy at 1.86.

The public float for BGLC is 1.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. The average trading volume of BGLC on July 30, 2025 was 1.09M shares.

BGLC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ: BGLC) has jumped by 36.77% compared to previous close of $4.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (“BGLC”, Nasdaq: BGLC) and Fidelion Diagnostics Pte Ltd, a Singaporean company (“Fidelion”) today announced the signing of a term sheet for a strategic, cross-equity partnership that the parties are calling a “DeepSeek-class leap” for liquid biopsy cancer monitoring and AI-driven biotechnology. This builds on BGLC’s mission to be a global leader in liquid biopsies, and tumor naïve oncology solutions.

BGLC’s Market Performance

BGLC’s stock has risen by 18.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 98.69% and a quarterly rise of 107.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.91% for BioNexus Gene Lab Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.77% for BGLC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 77.15% for the last 200 days.

BGLC Trading at 47.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGLC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares sank -40.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +131.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGLC rose by +27.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.34. In addition, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp saw 24.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BGLC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.23% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for BioNexus Gene Lab Corp stands at -0.23%. The total capital return value is set at -0.27%. Equity return is now at value -24.75%, with -20.52% for asset returns.

Based on BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (BGLC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -15.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -128.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-1.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.19.

Conclusion

In summary, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (BGLC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.