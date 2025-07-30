Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Antero Midstream Corp (AM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) is above average at 19.75x. The 36-month beta value for AM is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AM is 333.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. The average trading volume of AM on July 30, 2025 was 2.63M shares.

AM stock’s latest price update

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.65% in comparison to its previous close of $16.87, however, the company has experienced a -1.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Here’s a preview of what to expect from energy stocks CRK, CVI, PUMP, AM and AR ahead of their quarterly earnings reports, set to be released tomorrow.

AM’s Market Performance

Antero Midstream Corp (AM) has experienced a -1.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.11% drop in the past month, and a -0.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for AM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.14% for AM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AM by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for AM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $16 based on the research report published on December 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AM reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for AM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 12th, 2024.

AM Trading at -6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -10.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AM fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.53. In addition, Antero Midstream Corp saw 17.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AM starting from KLIMLEY BROOKS J, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $18.88 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, KLIMLEY BROOKS J now owns 73,645 shares of Antero Midstream Corp, valued at $94,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.56% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Midstream Corp stands at 0.35%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 19.71%, with 7.26% for asset returns.

Based on Antero Midstream Corp (AM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $966.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Antero Midstream Corp (AM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.