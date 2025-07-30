An In-Depth Look at Viper Energy Inc’s (VNOM) Stock Performance

The stock of Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) has gone up by 0.67% for the week, with a -1.02% drop in the past month and a -9.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.89% for VNOM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.23% for VNOM stock, with a simple moving average of -15.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) Right Now?

Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VNOM is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VNOM is 130.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VNOM on July 30, 2025 was 1.45M shares.

VNOM stock’s latest price update

The stock of Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) has decreased by -0.68% when compared to last closing price of $38.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that NEW YORK CITY & NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) to Viper Energy, Inc. (NasdaqGS: VNOM). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, the consideration will consist of 0.4855 shares of Class A common stock of a new holding company (“pro forma Viper”) for each share of Sitio Class A common stock, 0.4855 units.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNOM stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for VNOM by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for VNOM in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $49 based on the research report published on May 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNOM reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for VNOM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 31st, 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to VNOM, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

VNOM Trading at -3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNOM rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.74. In addition, Viper Energy Inc saw -7.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.65% for the present operating margin

0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for Viper Energy Inc stands at 0.44%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 20.80%, with 7.62% for asset returns.

Based on Viper Energy Inc (VNOM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.86. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $794.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.