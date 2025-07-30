An In-Depth Look at Tradeweb Markets Inc’s (TW) Stock Performance

The stock of Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) has seen a 7.61% increase in the past week, with a 0.44% gain in the past month, and a 7.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for TW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.93% for TW’s stock, with a 8.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) is 60.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TW is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TW is 115.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. On July 30, 2025, TW’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

TW stock’s latest price update

Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW)’s stock price has plunge by 6.31%relation to previous closing price of $138.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that The headline numbers for Tradeweb (TW) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended June 2025, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $148 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TW reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $143. The rating they have provided for TW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 20th, 2024.

TW Trading at 5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW rose by +6.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.47. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc saw 37.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from BERNS STEVEN, who sold 450 shares at the price of $141.30 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, BERNS STEVEN now owns 2,393 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc, valued at $63,585 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.39% for the present operating margin

0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc stands at 0.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 9.14%, with 7.09% for asset returns.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 32.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 345.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $978.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.