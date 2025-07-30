An In-Depth Look at Kala Bio Inc’s (KALA) Stock Performance

In the past week, KALA stock has gone up by 52.73%, with a monthly gain of 81.82% and a quarterly surge of 135.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.78% for Kala Bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.16% for KALA’s stock, with a 41.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kala Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KALA is also noteworthy at -1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for KALA is 5.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.11% of that float. The average trading volume of KALA on July 30, 2025 was 116.82K shares.

KALA stock’s latest price update

Kala Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.93% compared to its previous closing price of $7.93. However, the company has seen a gain of 52.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that New analyst coverage lifts investor interest in KALA, GHM, ARQ, and HWKN as markets grapple with rising volatility.

Analysts’ Opinion of KALA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KALA stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for KALA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for KALA in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $12 based on the research report published on July 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to KALA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

KALA Trading at 70.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KALA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.84%, as shares surge +76.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +160.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KALA rose by +52.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.08. In addition, Kala Bio Inc saw 16.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KALA starting from Kharabi Darius, who sold 4,511 shares at the price of $4.01 back on Jun 24 ’25. After this action, Kharabi Darius now owns 62,566 shares of Kala Bio Inc, valued at $18,089 using the latest closing price.

Reumuth Mary, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Kala Bio Inc, sold 3,631 shares at $4.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24 ’25, which means that Reumuth Mary is holding 62,100 shares at $14,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KALA

The total capital return value is set at -1.57%. Equity return is now at value -576.46%, with -70.40% for asset returns.

Based on Kala Bio Inc (KALA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.75 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-40.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Kala Bio Inc (KALA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.