An In-Depth Look at DoorDash Inc’s (DASH) Stock Performance

The stock of DoorDash Inc (DASH) has seen a 1.41% increase in the past week, with a 0.37% gain in the past month, and a 29.44% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for DASH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.89% for DASH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) Right Now?

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 317.99x compared to its average ratio. DASH has 36-month beta value of 1.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DASH is 338.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DASH on July 30, 2025 was 4.08M shares.

DASH stock’s latest price update

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH)’s stock price has dropped by -1.31% in relation to previous closing price of $246.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faire, the leading global wholesale platform powering independent retail, today announced the appointment of Christopher Payne, former President and Chief Operating Officer of DoorDash, to its Board of Directors as Independent Director and Chair of the Compensation Committee. A veteran technology leader with more than three decades of experience scaling some of the world’s most innovative platforms, Payne joins Faire at a period of rapid global expansion. During.

Analysts’ Opinion of DASH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DASH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DASH by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for DASH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $250 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DASH reach a price target of $265, previously predicting the price at $225. The rating they have provided for DASH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to DASH, setting the target price at $198 in the report published on June 11th of the current year.

DASH Trading at 7.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DASH rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $241.06. In addition, DoorDash Inc saw 141.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DASH starting from Xu Tony, who sold 30,124 shares at the price of $250.02 back on Jul 25 ’25. After this action, Xu Tony now owns 520,450 shares of DoorDash Inc, valued at $7,531,663 using the latest closing price.

Xu Tony, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of DoorDash Inc, sold 4,042 shares at $250.28 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28 ’25, which means that Xu Tony is holding 520,450 shares at $1,011,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for DoorDash Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 4.41%, with 2.71% for asset returns.

Based on DoorDash Inc (DASH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $523.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DoorDash Inc (DASH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.