The stock of Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) has seen a -6.11% decrease in the past week, with a 0.78% gain in the past month, and a -3.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for BIDU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.26% for BIDU’s stock, with a -1.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) is 8.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BIDU is 0.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for BIDU is 279.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. On July 30, 2025, BIDU’s average trading volume was 3.37M shares.

BIDU stock’s latest price update

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU)’s stock price has plunge by -2.91%relation to previous closing price of $89.4. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-07-25 that Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang discusses China purchasing Russian oil and the impact of President Donald Trump withdrawing the U.S. from UNESCO.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIDU

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Neutral” to BIDU, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

BIDU Trading at -0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIDU fell by -6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.80. In addition, Baidu Inc ADR saw -1.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Baidu Inc ADR stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 9.85%, with 5.87% for asset returns.

Based on Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $35.95 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.