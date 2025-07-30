Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB) has increased by 5.33% when compared to last closing price of $66.4.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Ameris Bancorp (NYSE:ABCB ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 9:00 AM ET Company Participants H. Palmer Proctor – Vice Chairman & CEO Nicole S.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB) is above average at 12.32x. The 36-month beta value for ABCB is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ABCB is 65.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. The average trading volume of ABCB on July 30, 2025 was 372.55K shares.

ABCB’s Market Performance

ABCB’s stock has seen a 4.59% increase for the week, with a 7.73% rise in the past month and a 22.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for Ameris Bancorp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.29% for ABCB’s stock, with a 11.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ABCB by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for ABCB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $74 based on the research report published on April 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABCB reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for ABCB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 28th, 2024.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ABCB, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

ABCB Trading at 9.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCB rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.06. In addition, Ameris Bancorp saw 14.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Strange Douglas D, the Chief Credit Officer of Ameris Bancorp, purchased 1,000 shares at $56.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12 ’25, which means that Strange Douglas D is holding 19,403 shares at $56,953 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameris Bancorp stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 10.46%, with 1.47% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $522.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.