Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ALLO is 149.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.34% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of ALLO was 3.42M shares.

ALLO stock’s latest price update

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.76% in relation to its previous close of $1.47. However, the company has experienced a -1.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-21 that J&J, Novartis and Allogene Therapeutics are making bold oncology moves as demand surges for next-generation cancer therapies.

ALLO’s Market Performance

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) has seen a -1.41% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 18.64% gain in the past month and a -10.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.78% for ALLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.83% for ALLO’s stock, with a -23.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLO

Citizens JMP, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALLO reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ALLO stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on March 14th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALLO, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on May 31st of the previous year.

ALLO Trading at 10.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares surge +23.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLO fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3105. In addition, Allogene Therapeutics Inc saw -51.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLO starting from MESSEMER DEBORAH M., who sold 36,885 shares at the price of $1.42 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, MESSEMER DEBORAH M. now owns 107,431 shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc, valued at $52,377 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

12222.09% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Allogene Therapeutics Inc stands at 11469.23%. The total capital return value is set at -0.56%. Equity return is now at value -59.60%, with -46.11% for asset returns.

Based on Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -812.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-243.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -15684.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.