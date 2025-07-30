Aflac Inc’s (AFL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Aflac Inc (AFL) has gone down by -1.83% for the week, with a -4.04% drop in the past month and a -7.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.53% for AFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.54% for AFL’s stock, with a -5.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL) Right Now?

Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for AFL is at 0.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for AFL is 484.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.69% of that float. The average trading volume for AFL on July 30, 2025 was 2.28M shares.

AFL stock’s latest price update

Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.06%relation to previous closing price of $100.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.83% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Aflac (AFL) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $111 based on the research report published on January 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFL reach a price target of $102. The rating they have provided for AFL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 09th, 2024.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Underperform” to AFL, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

AFL Trading at -2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL fell by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.40. In addition, Aflac Inc saw 7.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from Koide Masatoshi, who sold 37,000 shares at the price of $105.59 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Koide Masatoshi now owns 70,992 shares of Aflac Inc, valued at $3,906,941 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aflac Inc stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 14.41%, with 2.94% for asset returns.

Based on Aflac Inc (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 21.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.42 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aflac Inc (AFL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.