Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.74% in relation to its previous close of $1.68. However, the company has experienced a -4.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Open-Label Phase 2a Trial of ATI-2138, a Potent and Selective Investigational Inhibitor of IT

Is It Worth Investing in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ACRS is 92.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACRS on July 30, 2025 was 890.73K shares.

ACRS’s Market Performance

ACRS’s stock has seen a -4.32% decrease for the week, with a 5.44% rise in the past month and a 13.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.06% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.08% for ACRS’s stock, with a -21.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACRS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ACRS by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for ACRS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $6 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACRS reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ACRS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 28th, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ACRS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

ACRS Trading at 3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares surge +9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRS fell by -4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5670. In addition, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc saw 14.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRS starting from Mehra Anand, who purchased 666,666 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Nov 19 ’24. After this action, Mehra Anand now owns 710,030 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,499,998 using the latest closing price.

Leonard Braden Michael, the 10% Owner of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, purchased 206,025 shares at $1.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05 ’24, which means that Leonard Braden Michael is holding 14,250,000 shares at $256,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.92% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc stands at -7.32%. The total capital return value is set at -0.8%. Equity return is now at value -91.03%, with -69.97% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-51.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.