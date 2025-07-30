Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AKR is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AKR is 130.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKR on July 30, 2025 was 1.36M shares.

AKR stock’s latest price update

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR)’s stock price has dropped by -1.31% in relation to previous closing price of $19.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.32 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.31 per share a year ago.

AKR’s Market Performance

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) has experienced a -0.84% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.67% rise in the past month, and a -3.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for AKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.42% for AKR’s stock, with a -13.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKR

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKR reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for AKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 10th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AKR, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

AKR Trading at -0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKR fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.62. In addition, Acadia Realty Trust saw -7.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKR starting from Livingston Reginald, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $20.03 back on Jun 11 ’25. After this action, Livingston Reginald now owns 0 shares of Acadia Realty Trust, valued at $400,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Realty Trust stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 0.95%, with 0.42% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $239.82 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.