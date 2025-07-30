Abivax ADR (ABVX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Abivax ADR (NASDAQ: ABVX) has increased by 4.85% when compared to last closing price of $66.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 598.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that Abivax Announces Closing of $747.5 Million Public Offering PARIS, France, July 28, 2025 – 10:15 p.m. (CEST) – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX) (“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announces the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 11,679,400 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one ordinary share, €0.01 nominal value per share (each an “Ordinary Share”), of the Company, in the United States (the “Offering”), which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs (the “Underwriters’ Option”).

Is It Worth Investing in Abivax ADR (NASDAQ: ABVX) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ABVX is 65.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of ABVX was 1.08M shares.

ABVX’s Market Performance

ABVX stock saw an increase of 598.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 843.24% and a quarterly increase of 861.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.04% for Abivax ADR (ABVX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 195.03% for ABVX’s stock, with a 670.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABVX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ABVX by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for ABVX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $71 based on the research report published on July 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABVX reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ABVX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 20th, 2025.

Laidlaw gave a rating of “Buy” to ABVX, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

ABVX Trading at 417.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares surge +812.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1,065.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABVX rose by +598.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +664.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.66. In addition, Abivax ADR saw 490.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.55% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Abivax ADR stands at -16.33%. The total capital return value is set at -1.61%. Equity return is now at value -147.48%, with -66.45% for asset returns.

Based on Abivax ADR (ABVX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-171.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 350.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Abivax ADR (ABVX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.