Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64x compared to its average ratio. ANF has 36-month beta value of 1.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ANF is 46.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANF on July 30, 2025 was 2.48M shares.

ANF stock’s latest price update

The stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) has decreased by -0.73% when compared to last closing price of $98.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reached $93.86 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a -1.26% change compared to its last close.

ANF’s Market Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) has experienced a 2.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.36% rise in the past month, and a 38.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for ANF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.61% for ANF’s stock, with a -8.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $71 based on the research report published on April 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANF reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for ANF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 06th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ANF, setting the target price at $204 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

ANF Trading at 16.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +18.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.84. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co saw -35.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from Coulter Suzanne M, who sold 2,870 shares at the price of $160.00 back on Dec 04 ’24. After this action, Coulter Suzanne M now owns 6,405 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co, valued at $459,200 using the latest closing price.

Coulter Suzanne M, the Director of Abercrombie & Fitch Co, sold 6,800 shares at $161.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02 ’24, which means that Coulter Suzanne M is holding 9,275 shares at $1,100,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.34%. Equity return is now at value 46.98%, with 17.57% for asset returns.

Based on Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 102.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $934.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.