89bio Inc (ETNB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ETNB is 141.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ETNB on July 30, 2025 was 1.90M shares.

ETNB stock’s latest price update

The stock of 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) has decreased by -3.30% when compared to last closing price of $9.53.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-09 that SAN FRANCISCO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 89bio, Inc. (the “Company” or “89bio”) (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 32,350 shares of the Company’s common stock to two new employees (the “Inducement Grants”) on July 2, 2025 (the “Grant Date”). The Inducement Grants have been granted pursuant to the Company’s 2023 Inducement Plan (the “Plan”). The Inducement Grants were granted as an inducement material to these individuals entering into employment with 89bio in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

ETNB’s Market Performance

89bio Inc (ETNB) has experienced a -7.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.49% drop in the past month, and a 24.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for ETNB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.78% for ETNB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETNB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ETNB by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ETNB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $11 based on the research report published on March 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETNB reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ETNB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ETNB, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

ETNB Trading at -7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB fell by -7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.22. In addition, 89bio Inc saw -4.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from Le-Nguyen Quoc, who sold 10,461 shares at the price of $11.02 back on Jul 15 ’25. After this action, Le-Nguyen Quoc now owns 309,364 shares of 89bio Inc, valued at $115,280 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19204.19% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for 89bio Inc stands at -18413.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.62%. Equity return is now at value -69.30%, with -61.26% for asset returns.

Based on 89bio Inc (ETNB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -243.95. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -127.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-384.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 49153.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 89bio Inc (ETNB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.