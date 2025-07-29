XTI Aerospace Inc (XTIA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

XTI Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ: XTIA)’s stock price has decreased by -7.25% compared to its previous closing price of $2.08. However, the company has seen a -8.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-16 that ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) (“XTI”), a pioneer in xVTOL and powered-lift aircraft solutions, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on July 31, 2025, at 4:15 p.m.

Is It Worth Investing in XTI Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ: XTIA) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for XTIA is 15.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.20% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of XTIA was 3.34M shares.

XTIA’s Market Performance

The stock of XTI Aerospace Inc (XTIA) has seen a -8.56% decrease in the past week, with a 15.53% rise in the past month, and a 55.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.22% for XTIA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.08% for XTIA’s stock, with a -71.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XTIA Trading at -14.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XTIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares surge +16.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XTIA fell by -10.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.03. In addition, XTI Aerospace Inc saw -97.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XTIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.39% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for XTI Aerospace Inc stands at -13.24%. The total capital return value is set at -2.46%. Equity return is now at value -327.59%, with -158.43% for asset returns.

Based on XTI Aerospace Inc (XTIA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -96.68. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -32.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-33.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, XTI Aerospace Inc (XTIA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.