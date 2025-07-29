Wayfair Inc’s (W) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, W stock has gone up by 20.28%, with a monthly gain of 33.95% and a quarterly surge of 132.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.14% for Wayfair Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.75% for W stock, with a simple moving average of 56.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for W is also noteworthy at 2.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 18 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for W is 94.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.05% of that float. The average trading volume of W on July 29, 2025 was 5.06M shares.

W stock’s latest price update

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W)’s stock price has surge by 3.81%relation to previous closing price of $65.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Wayfair (W) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of W

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for W stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for W by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for W in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $35 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see W reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for W stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 12th, 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to W, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on April 10th of the current year.

W Trading at 36.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought W to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +32.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, W rose by +20.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.63. In addition, Wayfair Inc saw 41.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at W starting from Conine Steven, who sold 60,000 shares at the price of $56.02 back on Jul 21 ’25. After this action, Conine Steven now owns 169,073 shares of Wayfair Inc, valued at $3,361,293 using the latest closing price.

Shah Niraj, the Chief Executive Officer of Wayfair Inc, sold 60,000 shares at $56.03 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21 ’25, which means that Shah Niraj is holding 169,137 shares at $3,361,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for W

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wayfair Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.31%.

Based on Wayfair Inc (W), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -15.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-461.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -48.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 84.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Wayfair Inc (W) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.