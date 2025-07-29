Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) has seen a -13.14% decrease in the past week, with a 40.21% gain in the past month, and a 79.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.32% for VVOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.75% for VVOS’s stock, with a 35.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VVOS is 7.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VVOS is 3.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.73% of that float. On July 29, 2025, VVOS’s average trading volume was 741.07K shares.

VVOS stock’s latest price update

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.83% in comparison to its previous close of $5.24, however, the company has experienced a -13.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-06-26 that LITTLETON, Colo., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a leader in proprietary, non-invasive treatments for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced that the European Journal of Pediatrics has published the results of a groundbreaking multicenter clinical trial evidencing positive results for the treatment of OSA in children using Vivos’ patented Daytime-Nighttime Appliance (DNA).

VVOS Trading at 29.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares surge +44.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVOS fell by -13.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.42. In addition, Vivos Therapeutics Inc saw 93.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.76% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivos Therapeutics Inc stands at -0.77%. The total capital return value is set at -1.69%. Equity return is now at value -450.47%, with -97.35% for asset returns.

Based on Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -9.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-10.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.