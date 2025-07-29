Verisign Inc (VRSN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Verisign Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) has decreased by -8.41% when compared to last closing price of $305.98.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. reuters.com reported 2025-07-29 that VeriSign shares fell on Tuesday after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold nearly one-third of its stake in the internet infrastructure and domain name registry company for $1.23 billion.

Is It Worth Investing in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) Right Now?

Verisign Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VRSN is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VRSN is 92.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRSN on July 29, 2025 was 774.90K shares.

VRSN’s Market Performance

VRSN stock saw a decrease of -2.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.59% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Verisign Inc (VRSN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.36% for VRSN’s stock, with a 18.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VRSN by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for VRSN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $250 based on the research report published on December 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRSN reach a price target of $245, previously predicting the price at $265. The rating they have provided for VRSN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 11th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to VRSN, setting the target price at $243 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

VRSN Trading at -0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSN fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $287.16. In addition, Verisign Inc saw 58.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSN starting from BIDZOS D JAMES, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $282.08 back on Jul 15 ’25. After this action, BIDZOS D JAMES now owns 517,772 shares of Verisign Inc, valued at $1,410,395 using the latest closing price.

BIDZOS D JAMES, the Exec. Chairman, Pres, & CEO of Verisign Inc, sold 2,000 shares at $281.35 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16 ’25, which means that BIDZOS D JAMES is holding 515,772 shares at $562,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.68% for the present operating margin

0.88% for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisign Inc stands at 0.5%. The total capital return value is set at -2.03%.

Based on Verisign Inc (VRSN), the company’s capital structure generated 4.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 27.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.13 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verisign Inc (VRSN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.