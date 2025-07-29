Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VLN is 76.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VLN on July 29, 2025 was 502.57K shares.

VLN stock’s latest price update

Valens Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE: VLN)'s stock price has plunge by -12.82%relation to previous closing price of $3.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VLN’s Market Performance

VLN’s stock has fallen by -1.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.49% and a quarterly rise of 4.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.85% for Valens Semiconductor Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.23% for VLN’s stock, with a 17.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for VLN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VLN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $4 based on the research report published on April 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLN reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for VLN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 11th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to VLN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

VLN Trading at 10.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.05%, as shares surge +6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLN fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, Valens Semiconductor Ltd saw 16.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Valens Semiconductor Ltd stands at -0.55%. The total capital return value is set at -0.28%. Equity return is now at value -24.31%, with -21.39% for asset returns.

Based on Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.7. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4357.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-33.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.