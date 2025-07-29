Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Nano Dimension Ltd ADR’s (NNDM) Stock

In the past week, NNDM stock has gone down by -8.88%, with a monthly decline of -15.55% and a quarterly plunge of -15.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.39% for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.52% for NNDM stock, with a simple moving average of -29.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NNDM is 215.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of NNDM was 1.86M shares.

NNDM stock’s latest price update

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM)’s stock price has plunge by -3.82%relation to previous closing price of $1.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.88% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that Waltham, Massachusetts, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leader in Digital Manufacturing solutions, today announced that its subsidiary, Desktop Metal, Inc. (“Desktop Metal”), has filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNDM stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NNDM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NNDM in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on October 21, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

NNDM Trading at -9.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -13.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNDM fell by -8.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5313. In addition, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR saw -39.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.83% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR stands at -1.44%. The total capital return value is set at -0.13%. Equity return is now at value -9.62%, with -9.05% for asset returns.

Based on Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.79. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-89.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.